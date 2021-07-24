DeXe Tops 1-Day Volume of $305.94 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 93.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and $305.94 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded 301.3% higher against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $14.34 or 0.00041675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00848765 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,328,941 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

