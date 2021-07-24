DEXTools (DEXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.08 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and $1.17 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00849315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,736,225 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

