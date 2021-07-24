DFI.Money (YFII) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.45 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 8% against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,581.65 or 0.07547933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $99.64 million and approximately $35.45 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.80 or 0.00835596 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.