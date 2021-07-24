Dfyn Network Price Down 9.7% This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $26.35 million and $2.53 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00125227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00144641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,312.01 or 0.99725381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00891026 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,118,133 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

