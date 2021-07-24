dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $11.08 million and $994,790.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,999,047 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

