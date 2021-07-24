Diageo (LON:DGE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,505.50 ($45.80). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,505.50 ($45.80), with a volume of 1,248,110 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,591.25 ($46.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £81.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,445.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

