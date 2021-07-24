Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $2.07

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $26,300.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00006049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001864 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00088098 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,615,495 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

