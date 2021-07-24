Digital Insurance Token Price Reaches $0.0027 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $599,839.36 and $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.74 or 0.00611967 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

