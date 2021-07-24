Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.86. 737,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

