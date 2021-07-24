DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Cap of $72.48 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $72.48 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00425387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.98 or 0.01380883 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,840,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.