DigitalNote 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,950.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 42% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.72 million and $5,950.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00605875 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 170.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,050,792,738 coins and its circulating supply is 4,904,215,255 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

