Digitex Achieves Market Cap of $2.10 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00842114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

