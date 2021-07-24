Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $598,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

