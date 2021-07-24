Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 137,716 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,716 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.18% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 667,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $9,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 676,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 94,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.93 million, a PE ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

