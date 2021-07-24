Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 186,858 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,757 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $28,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

