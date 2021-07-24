Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,726 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of American Airlines Group worth $30,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 192,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the airline’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.83. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

