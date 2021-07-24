Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,191 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of CNA Financial worth $30,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 593.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,203,000 after acquiring an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,393.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

