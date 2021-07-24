Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,834 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $243.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.92. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

