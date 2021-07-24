Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,788,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.50% of Dorian LPG worth $29,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

LPG opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

