Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.50% of Powell Industries worth $29,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 99.1% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 137,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,643 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 50.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 58,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

