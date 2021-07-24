Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.35% of Titan International worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan International by 498.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after buying an additional 224,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

