Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of IDACORP worth $28,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 257.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 20.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.75 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.