Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Insulet worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Insulet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 40.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,614,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,482,000.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $276.55 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $189.02 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,127.31 and a beta of 0.68.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

