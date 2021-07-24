Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.86% of Vishay Precision Group worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.