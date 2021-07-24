Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.43 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.