Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of Veritex worth $29,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Veritex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

