Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.11 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331,334 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 421,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of ADT worth $28,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 158.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 83,093 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ADT by 61.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter worth $9,493,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

