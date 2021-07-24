Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.21 Million Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.19% of VOXX International worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

