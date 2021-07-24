Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.82 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.47% of Service Properties Trust worth $28,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,356,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,005,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 553,604 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

