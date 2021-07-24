Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $28,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after buying an additional 323,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENTA opened at $42.00 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $848.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

