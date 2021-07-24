Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.38 Million Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

