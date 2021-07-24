Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.78 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.38% of Warrior Met Coal worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $909.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

