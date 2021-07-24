Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.02 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,978,000 after acquiring an additional 148,329 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,395,000 after acquiring an additional 141,404 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.