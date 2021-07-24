Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.57% of Sterling Construction worth $30,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

