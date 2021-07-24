Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.79 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.83% of Vicor worth $30,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,888,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,560,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,775 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

