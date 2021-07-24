Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of Callon Petroleum worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPE opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

