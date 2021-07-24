Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41,294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.36% of Orthofix Medical worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $2,213,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after acquiring an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFIX stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

