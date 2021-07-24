Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $29,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.25 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

