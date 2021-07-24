Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.67% of Varex Imaging worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.
Shares of VREX stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
