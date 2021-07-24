Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,431 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.67% of Varex Imaging worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

