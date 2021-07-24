Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Fluor worth $30,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 56.4% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 70.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fluor by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.