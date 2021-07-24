Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,477,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TV opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.