Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.25% of Myers Industries worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

MYE opened at $21.15 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

