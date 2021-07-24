Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 107,104 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.54% of Nabors Industries worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.