Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,592 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 109,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.65% of Denny’s worth $30,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $941.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

