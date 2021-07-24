Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,924 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.72% of Seneca Foods worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at $578,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 762 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.