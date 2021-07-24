Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,608 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.18% of Park-Ohio worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKOH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $371.93 million, a PE ratio of -985.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.86. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

