Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,624 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Roku worth $29,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Roku by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Roku by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $473.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.