Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,663 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.28% of Sierra Bancorp worth $30,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 29.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

