Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 216,913 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 216,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $30,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

