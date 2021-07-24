Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,253 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $30,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 420,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $39.50 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,421 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $68,591.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $523,091. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

